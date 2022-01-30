 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to handle Elijah Mitchell injury in the 2022 NFC Championship

Elijah Mitchell is on the 49ers final injury report for the NFC Championship. We break down what it means for fantasy football and betting decisions.

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
The San Francisco 49ers look to continue their run as the road team when they visit the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in the NFC championship game. The 49ers are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, with running back Elijah Mitchell being a big part of the team’s success this season. The talented rookie doesn’t have an official injury designation for Sunday’s game, but did progressively work up to a full practice session during the week.

Fantasy/betting impact: Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Mitchell has been dealing with this knee issue all season, and it has occasionally cost him games. That doesn’t appear to be the case Sunday, as the rookie should have the full workload against the Rams. Deebo Samuel will continue to get some carries out of the backfield but Mitchell is still the lead back. He’s a strong DFS option even with LA’s defense lining up against him.

