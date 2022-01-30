How to handle Mohamed Sanu injury in the 2022 NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the team activating Mohamed Sanu off injured reserve ahead of the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sanu is going to be the fourth receiver behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, but he does provide some valuable playoff experience and has made plays in big spots before.

Fantasy/betting impact: Mohamed Sanu (knee)

Sanu likely won’t see the field much, as the 49ers have an array of weapons which are better and in game shape. The veteran receiver could still see snaps in the redzone or in key third-down situations. In terms of playoff fantasy football and DFS contests, Sanu represents the most fringe option out there. His role is undetermined, and we know how much Kyle Shanahan loves to play games with players and their workload. There’s no value in picking up Sanu for fantasy/DFS purposes Sunday.