How to handle Darrel Williams injury in the 2022 AFC Championship

Darrel Williams is on the Chiefs final injury report for the AFC Championship. We break down what it means for fantasy football and betting decisions.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: JAN 16 AFC Wild Card - Steelers at Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams kneels before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will host a fourth consecutive AFC championship game Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are heavy favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -350 on the moneyline. One player worth monitoring for Kansas City is running back Darrel Williams, who is dealing with a toe injury and questionable to play.

Fantasy/betting impact: Darrel Williams (toe)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to serve as the primary running back for Kansas City, so Williams would be a backup if he does suit up. The emergence of Jerick McKinnon throws another wrinkle into Williams’ potential role. Even if the running back does suit up for the contest, it might not be worth rostering him in DFS contests. Williams has had an inconsistent role for the Chiefs in the playoffs, so it’s hard to guarantee anything for him when it comes to Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

