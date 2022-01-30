 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to handle Tyrann Mathieu injury in the 2022 AFC Championship

Tyrann Mathieu is on the Chiefs final injury report for the AFC Championship. We break down what it means for fantasy football and betting decisions.

By DKNation Staff
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be hoping impact defender Tyrann Mathieu will be able to clear the league’s concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC title. The Chiefs are hosting their fourth consecutive championship game and look to get to a third straight Super Bowl.

Fantasy/betting impact: Tyrann Mathieu (concussion)

Mathieu is officially listed as questionable and his presence will be huge for the team. The Bills started having tremendous success offensively once Mathieu left the contest, showing his value to the back end of the secondary. The Bengals have some dynamic receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. If Mathieu is not able to suit up, all three receivers likely get a slight boost in DFS lineups. The Chiefs defense also takes a slight hit, although there admittedly isn’t much choice when it comes to defensive units available for Sunday’s DFS contests.

