Darrel Williams is active for AFC Championship vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs announced inactives and RB Darrel Williams is officially ACTIVE for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to a toe injury. He started off the week with a full practice session but finished the week with back-to-back limited outings.

Williams is suiting up, although his role will be undetermined due to the presence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon as the team’s top running backs. Williams was heavily involved during the regular season in both the rushing and receiving game, so it’s hard to see exactly why he’s suddenly been non-existent in the gameplan. Fantasy managers should fade Williams for Sunday’s DFS contests, as his unpredictable role doesn’t pair well with Kansas City’s pass-heavy offense. Look for Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon to be the most used backs for the Chiefs even with Williams active for the championship game.