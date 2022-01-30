Tyrann Mathieu is active for AFC Championship vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs announced inactives and S Tyrann Mathieu is officially active for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Honey Badger was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion injury. He did not practice to start the week but logged full practices in the final two days of prep.

Mathieu being active is a huge boost for the Chiefs defensively. Not only is he the best player in the secondary, but he’s one of the few game-changing defenders in the league. The Bills had some big plays offensively once Mathieu left the game last week, so he’s going to vital to Kansas City’s efforts to contain Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Mathieu is also vital in the run game, which will be a bigger factor against Joe Mixon than it was last week. The Chiefs defense gains some value in DFS formats with Mathieu’s status.