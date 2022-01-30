Mohamed Sanu is inactive for 2022 NFC Championship vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers announced their championship game inactives and Mohamed Sanu is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Sanu was activated off injured reserve by the 49ers to start the week’s preparations and he didn’t show up on the team’s injury report.

The veteran wide receiver has seen his role go to Jauan Jennings, with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk maintaining the top two spots on the depth chart. George Kittle is also a big-time receiving threat for the 49ers, so that ultimately left little room for Sanu to get on the field for the championship game after missing so much time.