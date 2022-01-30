Elijah Mitchell is active for 2022 NFC Championship vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers announced their inactives for the 2022 NFC Championship, and RB Elijah Mitchell is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. Mitchell appeared on the injury report early in the week due to a DNP. He eventually worked up from a limited session to a full practice, which was in line with his previous week’s preparation.

Mitchell was cleared to play after the final practice, although he has been dealing with the knee injury for a large portion of the season. It has cost him games in the past, but he’s ready to go for the championship game. The running back is likely the top DFS value play on the board behind Joe Mixon for Sunday’s slate, so he’ll be heavily rostered. The status of Trent Williams will impact Mitchell’s production, although he’ll get enough work in both the rushing and receiving game to deliver a strong showing for managers who back him.