Trent Williams is active for NFC Championship vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers announced their championship game inactives and Trent Williams is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury and did not practice throughout the week.

This is a welcome surprise for the 49ers, as Williams failed to take the practice field even once. Ultimately the desire to compete through the pain was enough for the star left tackle, who will be a key when it comes to stopping LA’s relentless pass rush. Williams will also help tremendously in the run game, where the 49ers hope to do most of their damage offensively. With Williams in, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel likely maintain their rushing value in DFS contests. LA’s defense might lose some value, but the Rams likely remain the best choice among defensive units for the weekend’s DFS slate given the lack of options.