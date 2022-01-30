Van Jefferson is active for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams announced their championship game inactives and Van Jefferson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Jefferson was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He did not practice to start the week but concluded with two limited sessions.

The Rams get a much-needed boost with Jefferson being active, largely because it opens up some deep opportunities for Matthew Stafford and the offense. Jefferson’s role has changed with Odell Beckham Jr.’s addition, but he’s still a solid deep threat with speed. That’s going to stress San Francisco’s defense to the point where it’ll either open things up more for Cooper Kupp and Beckham Jr. or provide Stafford with some chances to hit the big play. Jefferson represents a value play in DFS formats, because he only really needs one or two big plays to pay off in this Rams offense.