Andrew Whitworth is active for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams announced their championship game inactives and Andrew Whitworth is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Whitworth was on the injury report to begin the week and the Rams were cautious with him due to his absence last week, but he did get cleared ahead of the game.

This is huge for the Rams, who will need Matthew Stafford to be on point to win this game. Los Angeles blew a 17-0 lead in Week 18 to this team in the same stadium, so expect Stafford and company to get going from the jump right away. Whitworth will likely be tasked with containing Nick Bosa, who is San Francisco’s best defensive player. The veteran has lost a step but is still one of the better offensive linemen in the league. He’ll be important for the Rams in both the run game and pass protection.