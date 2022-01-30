Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Sunday, January 30

There are eight games for Sunday’s NBA slate, with two contests tipping off at 1:00 p.m. ET as the league tries to grab some early eyeballs ahead of the NFL championship games. Some of the league’s biggest stars are finding their way onto the injury report, which is not a good sign for the NBA as the trade deadline and All-Star break get closer. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association.
NBA Injury Report: January 30
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
LeBron James (knee) OUT
Anthony Davis (wrist) questionable
Russell Westbrook (knee) probable
Malik Monk (groin) probable
James has already been ruled out, so look for Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker to get some additional run on the perimeter. Westbrook played Friday, so he’s likely in. Monk should be good as well. Davis is the big question mark, as he’s dealing with a wrist issue while recovering from a knee sprain. If he can’t play, the Lakers will resort to Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan.
Trae Young (hip) questionable
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) questionable
Young has a new injury, so this will be worth monitoring. Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic will gain some value if the star point guard sits out. Hunter will be a starter if he suits up and has great value. If he sits, the Hawks perimeter players above and Danilo Gallinari are worth looking into for fantasy/DFS purposes.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Nicolas Batum (back) questionable
Batum is back on the injury report with a back issue. If he doesn’t play, look for Terance Mann Jr. and Luke Kennard to get additional opportunities offensively.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) questionable
Gordon Hayward (protocols) TBD
Oubre didn’t play Friday, so he truly is questionable. Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are great value options if both Oubre and Hayward are out.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls
Robert Covington (knee) probable
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) probable
Norman Powell (knee) probable
The Trail Blazers get most of their rotation back and all three players represent value options, especially Smith Jr. He’s likely to start with Damian Lillard still out.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) TBD
Porzingis suffered the injury Saturday against the Pacers in a win. He’s had knee issues throughout this season, so the Mavericks will be cautious here.
Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Will Barton (illness) probable
Barton continues to play mind games on the injury report. His statuses are rarely indicative of his actual availability and he continues to pop up with new ailments. The Nuggets are tired of it and I’m sure fantasy players are also frustrated. Monte Morris and Bones Hyland might be options to save you some of the headache that comes with Barton.
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert (calf) OUT
Donovan Mitchell (concussion) questionable
Gobert has already been ruled out. Mitchell’s designation suggests he’s ready to go but needs official clearance from the league’s protocols. If he’s out, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley are strong fantasy/DFS plays Sunday.
D’Angelo Russell (shin) questionable
Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
Josh Okogie (quad) questionable
With Russell and Beverley both banged up, Jaylen Nowall is worth looking into as a value flier.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns
Dejounte Murray (ankle) OUT
Derrick White (rest) OUT
Jakob Poeltl (back) OUT
Murray suffered this injury Friday and is out, while White is getting some rest. This means Devin Vassell is a huge value play. With Poeltl out, Jock Landale is likely to start at center for San Antonio.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable
Jae Crowder (wrist) questionable
JaVale McGee (knee) questionable
All three have progressed to questionable which is great news for the Suns. If Ayton and McGee don’t play, Jalen Smith is the fantasy/DFS play in the interior. If Crowder sits, look for Mikal Bridges to get some additional opportunities.