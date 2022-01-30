Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Sunday, January 30

There are eight games for Sunday’s NBA slate, with two contests tipping off at 1:00 p.m. ET as the league tries to grab some early eyeballs ahead of the NFL championship games. Some of the league’s biggest stars are finding their way onto the injury report, which is not a good sign for the NBA as the trade deadline and All-Star break get closer. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 30

LeBron James (knee) OUT

Anthony Davis (wrist) questionable

Russell Westbrook (knee) probable

Malik Monk (groin) probable

James has already been ruled out, so look for Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker to get some additional run on the perimeter. Westbrook played Friday, so he’s likely in. Monk should be good as well. Davis is the big question mark, as he’s dealing with a wrist issue while recovering from a knee sprain. If he can’t play, the Lakers will resort to Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan.

Trae Young (hip) questionable

De’Andre Hunter (ankle) questionable

Young has a new injury, so this will be worth monitoring. Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic will gain some value if the star point guard sits out. Hunter will be a starter if he suits up and has great value. If he sits, the Hawks perimeter players above and Danilo Gallinari are worth looking into for fantasy/DFS purposes.

Nicolas Batum (back) questionable

Batum is back on the injury report with a back issue. If he doesn’t play, look for Terance Mann Jr. and Luke Kennard to get additional opportunities offensively.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) questionable

Gordon Hayward (protocols) TBD

Oubre didn’t play Friday, so he truly is questionable. Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are great value options if both Oubre and Hayward are out.

Robert Covington (knee) probable

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) probable

Norman Powell (knee) probable

The Trail Blazers get most of their rotation back and all three players represent value options, especially Smith Jr. He’s likely to start with Damian Lillard still out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) TBD

Porzingis suffered the injury Saturday against the Pacers in a win. He’s had knee issues throughout this season, so the Mavericks will be cautious here.

Will Barton (illness) probable

Barton continues to play mind games on the injury report. His statuses are rarely indicative of his actual availability and he continues to pop up with new ailments. The Nuggets are tired of it and I’m sure fantasy players are also frustrated. Monte Morris and Bones Hyland might be options to save you some of the headache that comes with Barton.

Rudy Gobert (calf) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (concussion) questionable

Gobert has already been ruled out. Mitchell’s designation suggests he’s ready to go but needs official clearance from the league’s protocols. If he’s out, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley are strong fantasy/DFS plays Sunday.

D’Angelo Russell (shin) questionable

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

Josh Okogie (quad) questionable

With Russell and Beverley both banged up, Jaylen Nowall is worth looking into as a value flier.

Dejounte Murray (ankle) OUT

Derrick White (rest) OUT

Jakob Poeltl (back) OUT

Murray suffered this injury Friday and is out, while White is getting some rest. This means Devin Vassell is a huge value play. With Poeltl out, Jock Landale is likely to start at center for San Antonio.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable

Jae Crowder (wrist) questionable

JaVale McGee (knee) questionable

All three have progressed to questionable which is great news for the Suns. If Ayton and McGee don’t play, Jalen Smith is the fantasy/DFS play in the interior. If Crowder sits, look for Mikal Bridges to get some additional opportunities.