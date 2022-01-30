What the 2022 Royal Rumble means for Wrestlemania 38

The 2022 Royal Rumble has come and gone and we’re officially on the road to Wrestlemania in Arlington, TX, in April. As always, the outcome of the event set the table for what’s going to headline the grand spectacle at AT&T Stadium.

Starting it off, a returning Ronda Rousey made her return to the WWE on Saturday when she entered the women’s Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant and won the entire match. Considering her star power and crossover popularity, it’s no surprise that she’ll headline Wrestlemania immediately upon her return. She’ll now have the option of either going after Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship or Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. These are the two women she main-evented Wrestlemania with three years ago, so there’s plenty of built in history there.

Roman Reigns had a busy night on Sunday, getting himself disqualified against Seth Rollins to retain the Universal Championship and costing Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. That interference involved Paul Heyman double crossing Lesnar in the process so the Reigns-Lesnar story is far from over. Meanwhile, he still has to deal with an incensed Rollins in the meantime.

As for Lesnar, he regrouped by the end of the night when he entered the men’s Royal Rumble match at No. 30 and laid waste to the field to win the match and earn a title opportunity at Wrestlemania. The conventional wisdom suggest he’ll go after Reigns but he could also try to get his WWE Championship back from Lashley.

On thing to keep in mind is that in just three weeks time, the WWE will be back on pay-per-view with Elimination Chamber coming live from Saudi Arabia. We’ll have a clearer picture for Wrestlemania after that show but for now, we’re off to the races on our way to the DFW area.