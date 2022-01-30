Pick against the spread, over/under for Providence-Marquette on Sunday

Our college basketball expert, Greg “Hoops” Peterson is back with a pick on one of Sunday’s games, this one between Providence and Marquette. Check out Greg’s pick for the game below.

Marquette Golden Eagles at Providence Friars (-1.5, 138)

The Big East has proven to be deeper than expected and Sunday will feature a pair of ranked teams that began the season off the radar when Marquette battles Providence in Rhode Island.

The only loss either team has taken the past 28 days is when Marquette dismantled Providence 88-56 in Milwaukee in a game that saw the Friars lose the rebound battle by just one but shoot just 32.8 percent from the floor.

Guard AJ Reeves was not in the lineup for Providence in that first matchup and there is a possibility he will be out again Sunday, but Jared Bynum has stepped up his offensive production with at least nine points in eight straight games after scoring nine points or fewer in six of the first seven games of the season.

The Golden Eagles have been better on offense recently, averaging 75.5 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range in Big East conference play. However, Marquette is 160th nationally in points scored on a per possession basis and has just two players averaging more than 7.8 PPG.

Marquette also lacks rebounding, grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game fewer than opponents in Big East play and is overall 275th in the country in rebound rate.

With Providence surrendering 65 points or fewer in five of its last seven home games and having three different players averaging at least 5.9 rebounds per game, the Friars will get revenge on Marquette in Rhode Island on Sunday.

The Play: Providence -1.5

