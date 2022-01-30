Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open, claims record-setting 21st Grand Slam title

The first men’s Grand Slam of the 2022 calendar is officially a wrap and Rafael Nadal has claimed the Australian Open title for the second time in his career. The sixth-seeded Nadal defeated #2 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets, 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4

More importantly, the victory means Nadal is now the all-time leader in men’s singles Grand Slam Titles. He entered the tournament tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at 20 titles. Djokovic entered this year’s tournament favored to win his record-breaking title, but he was deported shortly before the first round began due to a combination of COVID-19 and visa issues.

Nadal entered the tournament a +900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He entered Sunday’s final against Medvedev as a +155 underdog, while Medvedev was -200.

Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-3 6-4

#28 Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Adrian Mannarino 7-6, 6-2, 6-2

#14 Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

#7 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

#2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5