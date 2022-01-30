Opening odds for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick off on Sunday, February 13th at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals will be the home team for the 2022 Super Bowl, while the LA Rams are incredibly the “visiting team” at their own stadium.

The Bengals have been the ultimate Cinderella story in the 2021 NFL season, as they earned their first bid to the championship game since the 1988 season. It came down to an over-time field goal, where rookie kicker Evan McPherson came up clutch once again to win the game with a walk-off field goal.

The Rams and 49ers also brought the game down to the final minute, where Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception to Travin Howard to seal the game. In his first season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford helped bring LA to a 12-5 record. They’ll finish the season as the second team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Rams and Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point spread: Rams -4

Over/under: 50

Moneyline: Rams -175, Bengals +140

