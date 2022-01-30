Super Bowl 56 predictions: Early pick against the spread for Rams vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams intercept Jimmy Garoppolo to hold on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers while the Cincinnati Bengals win on yet another last-second field-goal by Evan McPherson, sending both to Super Bowl 56.

The Rams are favored, but we’ve seen the Bengals upset every team they’ve faced in the playoffs to get to the big game. Can they do it again, or will the Rams hold court at their home stadium and finish the job they’ve gone all in on for this season?

Point spread: Rams -4

Rams vs. Bengals spread pick, Super Bowl 56: Rams

I want to pick the Bengals and picking them to beat the spread isn’t a big ask for a team that has done what they’ve done in these playoffs, but the Rams are stacked and I expect they handle the Bengals offensive line fairly easily. Aaron Donald will give Burrow plenty of trouble without blitzing and it will be tough for them to run their offense like they’d like.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.