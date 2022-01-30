Super Bowl 56 predictions: Early O/U pick for Rams vs. Bengals

The matchup for Super Bowl 56 is set with the Cincinnati Bengals set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13th. The Bengals and Rams each escaped the Championship round with 3-point victories over the Chiefs and Niners, respectively. We’ve got a new pair of Super Bowl QBs and two dynamic offenses in the game. Let’s take a look at the over/under and make an initial pick.

Rams vs. Bengals over/under, Super Bowl 56: 50

Gimme the over. This game better go over 50 points. You’ve got Joe Burrow and a crazy-talented group of WRs led by Ja’Marr Chase. You’ve got Matthew Stafford in the SB for the first time with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

The issue with going with the over is the Bengals offensive line vs. the Rams defensive front and Aaron Donald. We could see L.A. dominate the line of scrimmage, which wouldn’t bode well for Burrow having time to find receivers. If that’s the case, it could be a rough Super Bowl for Burrow. Still, you’d think the script will play out like a shootout. That’s the hope but it’s where I’d lean taking a look at how some of these playoff games have panned out.

