Jaden Ivey hits buzzer beater for Purdue to knock off Ohio State 81-78 [VIDEO]

With a three-pointer as the clock nearly expired, the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers knocked off the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Boilermakers had a 20-point lead in the second half, but Ohio State crawled all the way back, and a stolen inbounds pass turned into an E.J. Liddell three-pointer to tie the game at 78 with 25 seconds remaining.

After Purdue called timeout, they drew it up to get Ivey the last look, and the last three of his game-high 21 points were certainly the most dramatic.

Ivey added three rebounds and two assists, but didn’t start the game either as he continues to recover from injury. Despite the caution pregame, he finished playing 32 minutes, more than any other Boilermaker.

With the win Purdue moves to 18-3 overall, and moves into fourth place in the crowded Big Ten standings at 7-3. Ohio State falls to 13-5 overall, 6-3 in the Big Ten, and might rue this loss when the seedings come out on Selection Sunday.