When did the Rams last make a Super Bowl appearance?

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to Super Bowl 56. The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the 2022 NFC Championship Game to claim the conference title. They join last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams getting to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

This is the fifth trip to the Super Bowl for the Rams franchise. This is the third trip while located in Los Angeles, and they made two additional trips while located in St. Louis. The team’s last appearance was in Super Bowl 53, which they lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

Prior to that, the Rams went to the Super Bowl twice in three years during their time in St. Louis. They lost Super Bowl 36 to the New England Patriots on a field goal as time expired, losing 20-17. Two years prior, the Rams beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in Super Bowl 34 after linebacker Mike Jones tackled Kevin Dyson short of the end zone as time expired.

The franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance came in 1980 when they lost Super Bowl 14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a final score of 31-19.