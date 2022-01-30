Bengals Super Bowl odds: Lookahead lines for Rams, 49ers matchups

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially secured their bid to the 2022 Super Bowl with a three-point victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals overcame a 21-3 deficit and beat the Chiefs in overtime to advance to Super Bowl 56.

Now that the AFC title game is a wrap, we await news of their official opponent. The NFC Championship game will kick off off Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium with a matchup between NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams. The winner will face the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, with kick off set for Sunday, February 13th at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

DraftKings Sportsbook provided lookahead lines earlier this week for all four potential Super Bowl matchups. With the 49ers and Rams facing off this evening, here are the two lookahead lines for Bengals-Rams and Bengals-49ers.

Spread: Rams -3.5

Moneyline: Rams -190, Bengals +160

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -140, Bengals +120

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.