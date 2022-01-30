49ers Super Bowl odds: Lookahead line for potential matchup vs. Bengals

We’re still pending the results of the 2022 NFC Championship game, but we are one step closer to Super Bowl 56. The AFC Championship ended in a dramatic fashion, as Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes went toe-to-toe in overtime. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, a Mahomes interception set up Cincinnati for the game-winning field goal to secure their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Should the 49ers manage their third victory over the Rams this season in Sunday night’s matchup, here are the lookahead lines provided by oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl 56.

Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -140, Bengals +120

