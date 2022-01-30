 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams Super Bowl odds: Lookahead line for potential matchup vs. Bengals

Here’s a look at the odds for Super Bowl 56, if the Rams secure a win in the 2022 NFC Championship.

By David Fucillo
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We still have the 2022 NFC Championship left on the Sunday slate, but we’re still one step closer to Super Bowl 56. The Bengals managed a remarkable overtime victory over the Chiefs in Arrowhead to secure their spot to win it all. Who will snag that opportunity to advance to the championship game in the NFC?

Should the Rams manage a home victory in Sunday night’s matchup with the 49ers, here are the lookahead lines provided by oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl 56.

Rams vs. Bengals

Point spread: Rams -3.5
Moneyline: Rams -190, Bengals +160

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation