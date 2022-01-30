Rams Super Bowl odds: Lookahead line for potential matchup vs. Bengals

We still have the 2022 NFC Championship left on the Sunday slate, but we’re still one step closer to Super Bowl 56. The Bengals managed a remarkable overtime victory over the Chiefs in Arrowhead to secure their spot to win it all. Who will snag that opportunity to advance to the championship game in the NFC?

Should the Rams manage a home victory in Sunday night’s matchup with the 49ers, here are the lookahead lines provided by oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl 56.

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Moneyline: Rams -190, Bengals +160

