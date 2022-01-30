Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire playing in the 2022 AFC Championship game vs. Bengals?

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active for Sunday afternoon’s AFC Championship matchup against the Bengals, but you wouldn’t have known based on his lack of playing time.

Teammate Jerrick McKinnon has dominated touches so far in this contest and has looked good doing it, totaling 32 rushing yards on just six carries in the team’s first two drives. He’s also caught two targets for 25 receiving yards in that same span.

Edwards-Helaire has had his share of bumps and bruises this year, which has provided opportunity for other running backs on the team to earn those valuable touches. Darrel Williams has held a firm grasp on the backup role throughout the season, but he too has been banged up with a toe injury. The chiefs signed Mckinnon to a one-year/$990,000 deal back in April, but has proven most valuable in the playoffs, where he’s totaled 220 scrimmage yards in their first two matchups of the post-season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire came out to start the team’s third drive and has looked fresh on his limited touches in the second quarter.