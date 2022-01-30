Who is the home team in Super Bowl 56?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in Super Bowl 56. The final game of the 2021-22 season will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. That just so happens to be the home stadium of the Rams. So, does that mean LA will be the home team? NOPE!

The home team is determined by the simplest of ways, they alternate each year. Last season the NFC team was the home team and this year it is the AFC team. The road team gets to call the coin flip and the home team gets to pick their uniform colors, but overall the designations don’t make an impact on the game.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the “home” team in the the Super Bowl in 2022. This makes the Rams the road team in their own stadium! Will the Bengals be able to kick the Rams out of their locker room?

The only other time a team played the Super Bowl in their own stadium was way back in last season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Kansas City Chiefs in Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Bucs.