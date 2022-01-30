Josh Allen tweeting through bad memories as Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship goes to OT

Poor Josh Allen. We feel for you.

Pain. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are in overtime in the AFC Championship on Sunday evening tied 24-24. The Chiefs won the coin toss again and chances are Joe Burrow and the Bengals will feel the same fate as the Buffalo Bills a week ago.

BUT NOT SO FAST!

Patrick Mahomes is doing his best Brett Favre impression again and is trying to lose this game. He just threw another INT in OT and Burrow and the Bengals will have a shot to win the game and advance to Super Bowl 56 with a score.

This has to be tough for Allen to watch now anyway. It was a 50/50 shot for the Bills to beat the Chiefs at the end of the Divisional round, we all know that. Bengals and Bills fans are among the most tortured in the NFL and now Buffalo has to watch Cincy make it to the Super Bowl? Sometimes you wonder if the NFL is scripted. Especially having watched most of the playoffs this year. Just nothing but high drama.