Matthew Stafford shaken up after taking big hit late in first half

On the Rams final drive of the first half, QB Matthew Stafford took a big hit on an incomplete pass to Odell Beckham Jr., appearing shaken up as he left the field. He jogged off the field under his own power, but after playmakers Tyler Higbee and Van Jefferson already exited with injuries, they’ll need all of the health they can get.

Though Stafford hasn’t missed any games in the 2021 NFL season, he has shown up on the injury report throughout the season to give the Rams cause for concern. Back in late November, ESPN’s Dianna Russini noted numerous injuries he was playing through, including “pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, a sore ankle, and chronic back pain.”

We haven’t heard the broadcast crew noting a potential injury to Stafford, but he’ll be worth keeping an eye on coming out of halftime.