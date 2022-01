The Los Angeles Rams already appear to have lost Tyler Higbee for the game and now their No. 3 wide receiver is questionable to return with a knee injury. Ben Skowronek will likely take over for Jefferson, but he did drop a sure touchdown in the second quarter.

Jefferson only had one reception for three yards before being forced from the field, but he is a better deep threat than Skowronek and would be missed if he can’t return.