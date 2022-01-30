 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deebo Samuel takes big hit late in second quarter, able to return to game two plays later

Deebo Samuel took a big hit late in the second round of the 2022 NFC Championship. Here are the latest updates.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Third quarter update: Samuel was back returning the opening kickoff of the second half. That suggests all is well at this point.

Update: Deebo Samuel has returned to the game.

San Francisco 49ers do-everything playmaker Deebo Samuel took a big hit late in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game. Jimmy Garoppolo led him on a pass over the middle and a defender laid a huge hit on him. He was down into a commercial break but was able to get up and jog off the field under his own power.

