Deebo Samuel takes big hit late in second quarter, able to return to game two plays later

Third quarter update: Samuel was back returning the opening kickoff of the second half. That suggests all is well at this point.

Update: Deebo Samuel has returned to the game.

San Francisco 49ers do-everything playmaker Deebo Samuel took a big hit late in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game. Jimmy Garoppolo led him on a pass over the middle and a defender laid a huge hit on him. He was down into a commercial break but was able to get up and jog off the field under his own power.