San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould made a 38-yard field goal before half to give the 49ers a 10-7 lead and for some unknown reason, cornerback Jalen Ramsey got in his face. There may have been a legitimate reason, but taking on a kicker is never going to win you many points in the the public’s eyes.

LMFAOO why does Jalen Ramsey have beef with Robbie Gould pic.twitter.com/Ex4dVWAqff — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 31, 2022