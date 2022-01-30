Everything you need to know for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams and Bengals are set to face off in Super Bowl 56. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for the championship game.

The Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams are officially set to compete in Super Bowl LVI at Los Angeles. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13th. NBC will broadcast the event.

The Rams opened as four-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. They join the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the second team in history to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium. Their moneyline odds are at -175 to open, while the Bengals sit at +140.

How the Rams and Bengals made it to the Super Bowl

Los Angeles finds itself in its second Super Bowl in four seasons, going all in on making it to this point. Pairing veteran newcomers like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr. with returning game breakers like Cooper Kupp and Von Miller, the Rams posted a 12-5 record in the regular season and clinched the NFC West title. Pummeling the Cardinals to open the postseason, they knocked off the defending champion Buccaneers before taking out the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to reach this point.

Cincinnati managed to end decades of playoff misery and reach its first Super Bowl in 33 years. With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow returning from an ACL injury and his LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase breaking onto the scene, the Bengals posted a 10-7 record in the regular season and clinched the AFC North title. After disposing of the Raiders in the Wild Card round, the Bengals went on the road to take down the top-seeded Titans in the Divisional Round before going into Arrowhead Stadium and edging the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

How to watch Super Bowl 56

Date: Sunday, February 13th

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Opening odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Point spread: Rams -4

Over/under: 50

Moneyline: Rams -175, Bengals +140