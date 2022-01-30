Super Bowl 56 predictions: Early straight-up pick for Rams vs. Bengals

The Super Bowl 56 matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, has been set as the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Super Bowl in their home venue when facing the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Both teams survived a pair of close games in both the Divisional round and conference championship games to get to the cusp of NFL immortality. The Rams are -175 moneyline favorites, while the Bengals moneyline odds opened at +145 over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Bengals moneyline pick, Super Bowl 56: Rams -175

Even without factoring in the home field element, the Rams will have an advantage with their unrelenting defensive line going up against a suspect offensive line for the Bengals. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has been magic in bringing the AFC Champs to this point but one has to lean with L.A. to get the job done its home stadium.

