Rams will be second team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at home stadium

The Los Angeles Rams booked its ticket to Super Bowl 56 with a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. As a result, they will become the second team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in their home venue when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Rams immediately follow in the footsteps of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who hosted Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa just one year ago. The Bucs took full advantage of playing on their home turf as they pummeled the Chiefs to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Coincidentally, the construction of L.A.’s state of the art venue allowed for both feats to happen. Super Bowl 55 was originally supposed to take place at SoFi Stadium but due to construction delays, they switched with Tampa, which was originally slated to host Super Bowl 56 in two weeks. Needless to say, it ended up working out perfectly for both franchises.

With Super Bowl 57 taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, next February, Arizona Cardinals fans out there are certainly hoping that they’re next in line.