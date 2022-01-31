World Cup teams 2022: Which countries have qualified for Qatar 2022?

The 2022 World Cup takes place this fall and the qualifying process is heating up around the globe. Qatar will host this year’s World Cup and gets an automatic berth as the host nation. 31 other countries are earning berths in the World Cup through a qualifying process in their various confederations.

National teams have already begun securing berths. We’ll update this article with each team as the field of 32 is filled out.

Qatar: Serving as host country, which guarantees a berth in the field of 32. They are the first host country who has never advanced to the knockout stage,

Germany: UEFA Group J winners — October 11, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Denmark: UEFA Group F winners — October 12, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Brazil: CONMEBOL round robin top two — November 11, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

France: UEFA Group D winners — November 13, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Belgium: UEFA Group E winners — November 13, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Croatia: UEFA Group H winners — November 14, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Spain: UEFA Group B winners — November 14, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Serbia: UEFA Group A winners — November 14, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

England: UEFA Group I winners — November 15, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Switzerland: UEFA Group C winners — November 15, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Netherlands: UEFA Group G winners — November 16, 2021 — last appearance was in 2014

Argentina: CONMEBOL round robin top three — November 16, 2021 — last appearance was in 2018

Iran: AFC Third Round Group A top two — January 27, 2022 — last appearance was in 2018