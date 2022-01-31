9 Duke vs. Notre Dame: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils are back in action on the road tonight when heading up to South Bend, IN, to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The winner of this game will move into a tie with Miami for first place in the ACC standings.

Duke (17-3, 7-2 ACC) is fresh off a 74-65 road victory over Louisville on Saturday, a game they had to sweat a little but in the second half. The Blue Devils and Cardinals were tied at 60 with 7:16 remaining before the visitors clamped down and went on a 12-0 run over the next five minutes to establish separation. AJ Griffin led with 22 points , Paolo Banchero had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Notre Dame (14-6, 7-2 ACC) picked up its fourth straight win on Saturday when edging Virginia at home 69-65. The Fighting Irish were up by as many as 15 midway through the second half and withstood a late surge from the visiting Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the contest.

How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame

When: Monday, January 31st, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -5.5

Total: 143.5

The Pick

Duke -5.5

Notre Dame is 1-3 against Top 25 KenPom teams this year and all of those games coming within a 10-point margin. The Fighting Irish been poor on the offensive glass this year and will absolutely need second-chance opportunities to fend off the Blue Devils. Lay it with Duke here.

