A look at some of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will get underway Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in LA and will be broadcast on NBC. Below, we’ll take a look at the two biggest upsets in Super Bowl history, along with a look at the history of Super Bowl odds since the Chiefs and Packers went at it in Super Bowl I.

The Bengals are a four-point underdog, so no matter the outcome, it’s not going to rank in the largest upsets of all time. Cincy is making its third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and its first since the 1988/89 season. They’ve yet to win the big game, losing both matchups to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams will be the second team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium after the Bucs did it a season ago. This will be LA’s fifth Super Bowl appearance in team history, with their lone Lombardi Trophy being won in 1999. They made it to the final game of the season as recently as 2018, but fell to the New England Patriots.

The biggest Super Bowl upset has been holding the record for quite some time. The New York Jets came into Super Bowl III as an 18 point underdog to the Baltimore Colts. But Joe Namath pulled off some heroics and the New York defense came to play, limiting Johnny Unitas and company to just 7 points. New York won the game 16-7.

The second-biggest upset in Super Bowl history involved the Rams, but LA fans will want to forget this memory. The Patriots came into Super Bowl XXXVI as a 14 point underdog to the then-St. Louis Rams. They had some former backup QB named Tom Brady who was unproven in big moments and still very inexperienced in the NFL. Well, we all know how that turned out, with Adam Vinatieri hitting a game-winning field goal as time expired to send the Pats home with a 20-17 win to spark one of the best dynasties of the 21st century across all sports.

History of Super Bowl odds Season/ SB Num Date Favorite (seed) Spread Underdog (seed) Over/ Under Winning Team Score ATS Result Season/ SB Num Date Favorite (seed) Spread Underdog (seed) Over/ Under Winning Team Score ATS Result 2021 LV 02/07/21 Kansas City Chiefs (1) -3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5) 56 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 Underdog- Under 2019 LIV 02/02/20 Kansas City Chiefs (2) -2 San Francisco 49ers (1) 53 Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 Favorite- Under 2018 LIII 02/03/19 New England Patriots (2) -2.5 Los Angeles Rams (2) 56 New England Patriots 13-3 Favorite- Under 2017 LII 02/04/18 New England Patriots (1) -4 Philadelphia Eagles (1) 49.5 Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 Underdog- Over 2016 LI 02/05/17 New England Patriots (1) -3 Atlanta Falcons (2) 57 New England Patriots 34-28 Favorite- Over 2015 50 02/06/16 Carolina Panthers (1) -5 Denver Broncos (1) 43.5 Denver Broncos 24-10 Underdog- Under 2014 XLIX 02/01/15 Seattle Seahawks (1) -1 New England Patriots (1) 47.5 New England Patriots 28-24 Underdog- Over 2013 XLVIII 02/02/14 Denver Broncos (1) -2.5 Seattle Seahawks (1) 47.5 Seattle Seahawks 43-8 Underdog- Over 2012 XLVII 02/03/13 San Francisco 49ers (2) -4.5 Baltimore Ravens (4) 47.5 Baltimore Ravens 34-31 Underdog- Over 2011 XLVI 02/05/12 New England Patriots (1) -3 New York Giants (4) 53 New York Giants 21-17 Underdog- Under 2010 XLV 02/06/11 Green Bay Packers (6) -3 Pittsburgh Steelers (2) 45 Green Bay Packers 31-25 Favorite- Over 2009 XLIV 02/07/10 Indianapolis Colts (1) -4.5 New Orleans Saints (1) 56.5 New Orleans Saints 31-17 Underdog- Under 2008 XLIII 02/01/09 Pittsburgh Steelers (2) -6.5 Arizona Cardinals (4) 46.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23 Underdog- Over 2007 XLII 02/03/08 New England Patriots (1) -12.5 New York Giants (5) 54.5 New York Giants 17-14 Underdog- Under 2006 XLI 02/04/07 Indianapolis Colts (3) -6.5 Chicago Bears (1) 47 Indianapolis Colts 29-17 Favorite- Under 2005 XL 02/05/06 Pittsburgh Steelers (6) -4 Seattle Seahawks (1) 47 Pittsburgh Steelers 21-10 Favorite- Under 2004 XXXIX 02/06/05 New England Patriots (2) -7 Philadelphia Eagles (1) 47 New England Patriots 24-21 Underdog- Under 2003 XXXVIII 02/01/04 New England Patriots (1) -7 Carolina Panthers (3) 38 New England Patriots 32-29 Underdog- Over 2002 XXXVII 01/26/03 Oakland Raiders (1) -3.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2) 44 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-21 Underdog- Over 2001 XXXVI 02/03/02 St Louis Rams (1) -14 New England Patriots (2) 53 New England Patriots 20-17 Underdog- Under 2000 XXXV 01/28/01 Baltimore Ravens (4) -3 New York Giants (1) 33.5 Baltimore Ravens 34-7 Favorite- Over 1999 XXXIV 01/30/00 St Louis Rams (1) -7 Tennessee Titans (4) 48 St Louis Rams 23-16 Push- Under 1998 XXXIII 01/31/99 Denver Broncos (1) -7.5 Atlanta Falcons (2) 51.5 Denver Broncos 34-19 Favorite- Over 1997 XXXIII 01/25/98 Green Bay Packers (2) -11.5 Denver Broncos (4) 49 Denver Broncos 31-24 Underdog- Over 1996 XXXI 01/26/97 Green Bay Packers (1) -14 New England Patriots (2) 49 Green Bay Packers 35-21 Push- Over 1995 XXX 01/28/96 Dallas Cowboys (1) -13.5 Pittsburgh Steelers (2) 52 Dallas Cowboys 27-17 Underdog- Under 1994 XXIX 01/29/95 San Francisco 49ers (1) -18 San Diego Chargers (2) 54 San Francisco 49ers 49-26 Favorite- Over 1993 XXVIII 01/30/94 Dallas Cowboys (1) -10.5 Buffalo Bills (1) 50.5 Dallas Cowboys 30-13 Favorite- Under 1992 XXVII 01/31/93 Dallas Cowboys (2) -6 Buffalo Bills (4) 45 Dallas Cowboys 52-17 Favorite- Over 1991 XXVI 01/26/92 Washington Redskins (1) -7.5 Buffalo Bills (1) 49 Washington Redskins 37-24 Favorite- Over 1990 XXV 01/27/91 Buffalo Bills (1) -6.5 New York Giants (2) 40.5 New York Giants 20-19 Underdog- Under 1989 XXIV 01/28/90 San Francisco 49ers (1) -11.5 Denver Broncos (1) 47 San Francisco 49ers 55-10 Favorite- Over 1988 XXIII 01/22/89 San Francisco 49ers (2) -7 Cincinnati Bengals (1) 47.5 San Francisco 49ers 20-16 Underdog- Under 1987 XXII 01/31/88 Denver Broncos (1) -3 Washington Redskins (3) 47 Washington Redskins 42-10 Underdog- Over 1986 XXI 01/25/87 New York Giants (1) -8.5 Denver Broncos (2) 40.5 New York Giants 39-20 Favorite- Over 1985 XX 01/26/86 Chicago Bears (1) -10 New England Patriots (5) 37 Chicago Bears 46-10 Favorite- Over 1984 XIX 01/20/85 San Francisco 49ers (1) -3.5 Miami Dolphins (1) 53.5 San Francisco 49ers 38-16 Favorite- Over 1983 XVIII 01/22/84 Washington Redskins (1) -3 Los Angeles Raiders (1) 48 Los Angeles Raiders 38-9 Underdog- Under 1982 XVII 01/30/83 Miami Dolphins (2) -3 Washington Redskins (1) 36.5 Washington Redskins 27-17 Underdog- Over 1981 XVI 01/24/82 San Francisco 49ers (1) -1 Cincinnati Bengals (1) 48 San Francisco 49ers 26-21 Favorite- Under 1980 XV 01/25/81 Philadelphia Eagles (2) -3 Oakland Raiders (4) 37.5 Oakland Raiders 27-10 Underdog- Under 1979 XIV 01/20/80 Pittsburgh Steelers (2) -10.5 Los Angeles Rams (3) 36 Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19 Favorite- Over 1978 XIII 01/21/79 Pittsburgh Steelers (1) -3.5 Dallas Cowboys (2) 37 Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31 Favorite- Over 1977 XII 01/15/78 Dallas Cowboys (1) -6 Denver Broncos (1) 39 Dallas Cowboys 27-10 Favorite- Under 1976 XI 01/09/77 Oakland Raiders (1) -4 Minnesota Vikings (1) 38 Oakland Raiders 32-14 Favorite- Over 1975 X 01/18/76 Pittsburgh Steelers (1) -7 Dallas Cowboys (4) 36 Pittsburgh Steelers 21-17 Underdog- Over 1974 IX 01/12/75 Pittsburgh Steelers (3) -3 Minnesota Vikings (1) 33 Pittsburgh Steelers 16-6 Favorite- Under 1973 VIII 01/13/74 Miami Dolphins (1) -6.5 Minnesota Vikings (1) 33 Miami Dolphins 24-7 Favorite- Under 1972 VII 01/14/73 Miami Dolphins (1) -1 Washington Redskins (1) 33 Miami Dolphins 14-7 Favorite- Under 1971 VI 01/16/72 Dallas Cowboys (2) -6 Miami Dolphins (2) 34 Dallas Cowboys 24-3 Favorite- Under 1970 V 01/17/71 Baltimore Colts (1) -2.5 Dallas Cowboys (3) 36 Baltimore Colts 16-13 Favorite- Under 1969 IV 01/11/70 Minnesota Vikings (1) -12 Kansas City Chiefs (3) 39 Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 Underdog- Under 1968 III 01/12/69 Baltimore Colts (1) -18 New York Jets (2) 40 New York Jets 16-7 Underdog- Under 1967 II 01/14/68 Green Bay Packers (2) -13.5 Oakland Raiders (1) 43 Green Bay Packers 33-14 Favorite- Over 1966 I 01/15/67 Green Bay Packers (1) -14 Kansas City Chiefs (1) Green Bay Packers 35-10 Favorite

