Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, January 31

We have an eight-game schedule in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Anfernee Simons over 3.5 threes made (+110)

We are going to roll with Portland Trail Blazers combo guard Anfernee Simons, who has been one of the lone bright spots this season. The 22-year-old has been stellar for the Trail Blazers, who have been without both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum for extended period of times.

This season, Simons is averaging 15.8 points per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range. The young guard is not shy shooting the ball, which will work well tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City is allowing teams to shoot 34.9% from three this season, but only 32.9% in their last three games.

However, they are giving up 3.56 threes made to shooting guard, which is fifth-worst in the league this season. Simons has gone over 3.5 threes made in eight out of his last 10 games and seven out of his last 10 road games.

Tyrese Maxey over 1.5 threes made (+100)

Sticking with the three-point props, we are going to try our luck with Tyrese Maxey, who has played well in his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The young point guard is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 46.3% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc. Maxey will be looked upon to score more tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies with Joel Embiid out (rest). In the Sixers’ last matchup against the Grizzlies in December, Maxey had 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3pt ) and seven assists in a blowout loss.

The former Kentucky standout has shot the ball well from three-point range recently, which could help the Sixers get the win at home. This season, Memphis allowing teams to shoot 35.8% from three-point range and 36.9% on the road. Maxey has made more than 1.5 threes in six out of his last 10 games and eight out of his last 10 games at Wells Fargo Center.

Harrison Barnes over 15.5 points (-110)

Our last player prop bet for Monday night’s slate will be Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes over 15.5 points. The Kings will be playing the New York Knicks after a tough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend.

De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable with an ankle injury for tonight’s game. If he cannot play then the Kings will need get that offense from somewhere. Barnes has scored more than 15.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and is averaging 16.4 points per game on the road this season. It’s worth a shot at even money because he’ll likely get his attempts with the Knicks focusing on Tyrese Haliburton.

