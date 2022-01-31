NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 31

Eight games are on tap for the NBA schedule tonight and that means plenty of opportunities for you to find quality value options for your DFS lineups.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $4,900

With Terence Davis out with a wrist injury and De’Aaron Fox dealing with an ankle injury, rookie Davion Mitchell has seen increased minutes for the Kings over the past two weeks. In that span, he’s logged three performances of 29+ fantasy points and is finding his footing as a primary player for Sacramento. Give him a look for your lineup tonight when they head into Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,800

The Heat have been one of the deepest teams in the league for the last month due to multiple role players stepping up and Vincent has been one of them. He has averaged 28.2 fantasy points per game over his last five outings, putting up an average of 14.6 points and 5.4 assists during that period. He’ll have an opportunity to have another solid night as a value play against the Celtics tonight.

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers, $3,700

Joel Embiid will rest up and miss tonight’s game against the Grizzlies for the 76ers. That opens the door for Andre Drummond to step up as the acting big man within the Philly lineup. The veteran is averaging 23.1 fantasy points per game on DFS and while he hasn’t really contributed much offensively, he makes up for it on the glass with 8.8 rebounds per game. An increase in minutes with Embiid out should result in an uptick in numbers for Drummond.