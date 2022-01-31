Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Pacers on Monday

Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers will wrap-up their eight-game road trip on Monday night against Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers.

These two teams just played each other a couple weeks ago, where the Clippers defeated the Pacers 139-133. Nic Batum scored a game-high 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from three-point range.

The Pacers are two-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Clippers vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +2

The Clippers have won three out of their last four games and will try to end their road trip on a winning note tonight. Los Angeles defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-90 on Sunday afternoon without Batum. The Clippers shot 52.4% from the field and they held the Hornets to only 32.7% shooting from the field.

Los Angeles is 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games and 3-3 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back. The Clippers are also 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games, which bodes well for the final game of this road trip.

The Pacers have lost four out of their last five games and three-straight home games. The last time Indiana played at home, they got dominated 158-126 by the Charlotte Hornets last week. Indiana is 1-6 straight up in their last seven home games and 7-7-1 ATS when they are home favorites this season. However, the Pacers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games when listed as the favorite. Despite their recent struggles at home, Indiana should have the upper hand at home against the Clippers. But the Pacers have not played up to expectations this season, while Los Angeles just find ways to win games.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

When the Clippers and Pacers played each other two weeks ago, the total points scored were 272. I highly doubt we will see a high-scoring game this time around as the Clippers have played solid defense recently (111.6 points per game). However, the Pacers’ defense has struggled in the last 10 games, allowing 122.1 points per game. The total has gone over in five of Indiana’s last six games.

