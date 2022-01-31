Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. 76ers on Monday

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will begin a three-game road trip tonight against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Grizzlies defeated the Sixers 126-91 in December. Embiid and Morant did not play in the first meeting due to injuries. Dillion Brooks led the way for Memphis with 23 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points.

The Grizzlies are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -4

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s anticipated matchup on a three-game winning streak after they defeated the Washington Wizards 115-95 on Saturday night. Memphis has played well away from FedExForum this season with a 16-8 record, making them a live underdog in this spot.

The Grizz are also 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games and 14-3 ATS in their last 17 games. However, Memphis is 4-1 ATS when listed as the road favorite this season. As for the Sixers, they have won four-straight games after defeating the Sacramento Kings 103-101 on Saturday night.

With the win, Philadelphia is now 30-19 on the season and 13-10 at Wells Fargo Center this season. The Sixers will not have Embiid for tonight’s contest as he will get a rest day. The All-Star center has had an incredible month of January, which has made him the frontrunner for MVP. This season, Philadelphia has a record of 3-8 without Embiid, which could work in Memphis’ favor. They are also 2-4 ATS when listed as the home underdog this season.

Over/Under: Under 218

When these teams first played each other in Memphis last month, the total points scored were 217. I could see the under being in play tonight as the Sixers and Grizzlies are both ranked within the top-15 in opponents points per game. The total has gone under in eight of the Sixers’ last 12 games, while the Grizzlies are 24-25-3 when it comes to overs this season.

