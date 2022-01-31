Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics on Monday

The Miami Heat will begin six-game road trip tonight against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on NBA TV.

In their first meeting back in November, the Celtics defeated the Heat 95-78. Boston had six players score in double figures and held Miami to 34.6% shooting from the field. The Celtics are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 209.

Heat vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +4

The Heat had their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night in a four-point triple overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors. Jimmy Butler was outstanding in that game as he had a triple-double consisting of 37 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Butler will not play tonight against the Celtics with a right ankle sprain. The Heat are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games and 3-1 straight up in their last four games. They are also 9-3 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season and 15-11 ATS on the road.

The Celtics enter tonight’s game relatively healthy and have won three out of their last four games. The last time we saw Boston at TD Garden was against Sacramento, where they won in a blowout 128-75. The Celtics are 8-4 straight up in their last 12 games, but 9-14 against the spread when they are home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 209

When these two teams played earlier in the season, neither team scored over 100 points and the total was 173. The total has gone over in the Heat’s last five games, while the total has gone under in six of the Celtics’ last eight home games. If Butler plays, then I think we have a shot at this total going over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.