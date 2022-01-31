Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Hawks on Monday

Tonight’s NBA schedule brings us to State Fame Arena for an Eastern Conference battle as the Atlanta Hawks play host to the Toronto Raptors.

Atlanta (24-25) has been the hottest team in the east for the last two weeks as its rattled off seven straight wins. The team emerged on top last night with a 129-121 victory over the Lakers, a game where they sped past the LeBron James-less visitors with 38 points in the fourth quarter. Trae Young dropped 36 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds in the win.

Toronto (24-23) took down the top team in the conference on Saturday when it survived a 124-120 three-overtime marathon against the Heat. This was a true war of attrition and despite going down by three in the third OT, the visitors from north of the border managed to take control and grind out the win. Logging 56 minutes, Gary Trent Jr. put up 33 points and five rebounds in the win. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby both recorded double-doubles.

Atlanta enters the game as a two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 219.

Raptors vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -2

Six of Atlanta’s victories during this current winning streak have come by at least seven points and it’d be wise to continue to keep riding the hot hand. Lay it with the slight home favorites here.

Over/Under: Over 219

The totals of Atlanta’s last 10 games have averaged to around 226 while Toronto games have averaged around 212 in that same stretch. The Hawks are playing their third game in four days and the Raptors are coming off that grueling triple-OT game on the road on Saturday. The fatigue factor may affect both team’s ability to keep up their intensity on defense, so lean into the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.