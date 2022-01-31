Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Rockets on Monday

Tonight’s NBA schedule brings us a Western Conference showdown in the great state of Texas as the Golden State Warriors hit the road to face the Houston Rockets.

Golden State (37-13) has won five straight heading into tonight’s battle and are fresh off a 110-106 home victory over the Nets on Saturday. This game was a tight one late into the fourth but the Warriors were able to withstand a solid performance by Kyrie Irving for the win. Newly minted All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins led the way with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Houston (14-35) have dropped three straight heading into tonight’s game and were last bested by Trail Blazers on Friday in a 125-110 loss. Houston fell into a hole early in the first quarter and had to play from behind for the rest of the way. Christian Wood dropped 21 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

Golden State enters the game as a 10.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 229.5.

Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -10.5

These two teams faced each other just 10 days ago in what resulted in a tight 105-103 home victory for the Warriors. Houston is an NBA worst 5-13 against the spread as a home underdog this season and that sets the stage for Golden State to continue to roll tonight. Lay it with the visitors.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

Warriors games have averaged a total of 217 over their last 10 outings while Rockets games have averaged 233 in that same span. Golden State will be able to control the pace of this one, so lean with the under tonight.

