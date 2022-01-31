NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid continues his hot streak as betting favorite

The now five-time All-Star center has had an incredible month of January and should be a lock for Player of the month in the Eastern Conference. This month, Embiid is averaging 34 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in 14 games. He’s also shooting 54.2% from the field and is dominating the competition on a nightly basis.

With Embiid playing at a high level, it has helped the Sixers be only 1.5 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference. Below we’ll break down the All-Star center’s current MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and look at the road ahead.

Joel Embiid NBA MVP odds: +220

Before the season began, Embiid had super long shot odds to win the MVP, but he’s now the odds-on favorite to win it +220. The veteran center has been one of the best players in the league this season and has showed that he can stay healthy for the most part.

The Sixers are currently sitting in third place without Ben Simmons and have leaned on the big man to be the focal point of their offense. Just this month alone, Embiid has scored 30 or more points in 12 games. Out of those 12 games, the 27-year-old has two 40-point games and a 50-point performance against the Orlando Magic. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the first half of the season goes for Embiid and the Sixers.

