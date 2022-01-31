How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on January 31st episode

The final Monday Night Raw of a busy month of January will come live tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

The 2022 Royal Rumble is in the rearview mirror and we’re officially on the road to Wrestlemania. We’ll get plenty of fallout from Saturday’s show as both rumble winners will be in the house. We’ll also start begin the build towards the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia in just under three weeks.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, January 31st

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Ronda Rousey made her long-rumored return to the WWE on Saturday, entering the women’s Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant and winning the event. The former UFC star can now choose whether she’ll target Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair or Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for a title opportunity at Wrestlemania. We’ll see if we get some clarity when she makes an appearance for tonight’s show.

Brock Lesnar also had himself a busy night on Saturday. He lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley via interference from Universal Champion Roman Reigns and a double cross by Paul Heyman. The Beast got the last laugh, however, as he later entered the men’s Royal Rumble match at the No. 30 spot and won the event. On tonight’s show, he will determine if he’ll challenge Reigns or Lashley for the title at Wrestlemania.

Speaking of Lashley, the new WWE Champion and MVP will celebrate the return of the All-Mighty era on tonight’s show. If Lesnar doesn’t pick him, who will be his next challnger for Elimination Chamber and beyond?

Also on the show, the feud between Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy and RK-Bro continues as they’ll have a scooter race on tonight’s episode.