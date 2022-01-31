NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic continues his pursuit for second MVP award

Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and has them sitting in the sixth spot in the Western Conference.

Heading into Sunday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver is only sitting two games out of fourth place. Jokic just like Embiid has put on a clinic this month, averaging 27.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game. Below we will breakdown the Joker’s odds to win the MVP for the second-straight season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic NBA MVP odds: +380

Jokic currently is tied with Stephen Curry for the third-best odds (+380) to win the NBA’s MVP. The All-Star center has been balling this season, averaging 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

This month alone, the Joker has not one, but six triple-doubles. Some NBA players will only have six triple-doubles in a season, let alone one month. The last time we saw a repeat MVP award winner was in 2019 and 2020 with Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. For Jokic to get the MVP this season, he’ll need to lift the Nuggets into a top-five seed and continue being the tremendous all-around player that he is.

