NBA MVP odds tracker: Joel Embiid the new favorite, Suns backcourt getting attention

As the trade deadline and All-Star break for the 2021-22 NBA season draw closer, the MVP race continues to take twists and turns. The Philadelphia 76ers were in the spotlight for all the wrong seasons entering the year but now have the MVP favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the honor.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Jan. 31)

1. Joel Embiid, +220

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, +300

3. Nikola Jokic, +380

4. Stephen Curry, +380

5. Ja Morant, +1200

6. Devin Booker, +2000

7. Kevin Durant, +3000

8. Chris Paul, +3500

9. Luka Doncic, +3500

10. LeBron James, +5000

Embiid has taken it upon himself to push the 76ers to the top of the East. In 29 games since his return from a bout with COVID-19, the big man is averaging 31.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He’s shooting 51 percent from the floor and more importantly, has Philadelphia winning. The Sixers were 10-9 when Embiid returned; they’re now 30-19 heading into Monday’s game.

The Phoenix Suns are getting some recognition as well. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have both moved up in the odds table, with the former sitting at +2000. Having the best record is going to put a spotlight on you and the best player on the best team will get some deserved shine. Booker has been playing well, averaging 25.1 points per game.

The most notable drop has been Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. It seemed like he was going to run away with this honor early in the season but the last two weeks have been brutal. Curry is shooting 39.8 percent from the floor in the last 11 games, which has greatly impacted his MVP chances. Luckily for him, there’s still a long stretch left to make one big push for the honor.

