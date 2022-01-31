NBA MVP odds: No one needs the All-Star break more than Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors continue to rack up wins as they attempt to keep pace with the Phoenix Suns at the top of the Western conference. However, the individual performance of Stephen Curry is now under the microscope. The point guard appeared to be heating up in the last week but that was a small uptick in what is now turning into a massive slump. No one needs the All-Star break more than Curry, who could use the time to rest up ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Stephen Curry MVP Odds: +380

In the first 28 games of the season, Curry averaged 27.0 points per game while posting 43/39.8/92.9 shooting splits. In his last 18 contests, the guard is averaging 23.7 points on 39.2/33.5/89.2 splits. Klay Thompson’s return hasn’t done much to shake defenders off Curry, who has been unable to shake this slump off. That’s reflected in the latest MVP odds per DraftKings Sportsbook, which has the Warriors guard in fourth behind Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

