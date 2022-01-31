NBA MVP odds: Can Giannis Antetokounmpo’s consistency prevail over the course of the season?

The Milwaukee Bucks remain within striking distance of the top seed in the Eastern conference and more importantly, have their best players healthy going into the trade deadline and All-Star break. That’s something a lot of other teams can’t say, which helps the Bucks tremendously. Giannis Antetokounmpo came back from his stint in the protocols with the same consistency he’s displayed over five seasons now. Will that be enough to snag a third MVP honor for the Greek Freak?

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP Odds: +300

In the last 15 games prior to Sunday’s contest, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. On the season, he’s at 28.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. That level of consistency will always have Antetokounmpo in the MVP conversation but might not give him the in-season narrative boost other contenders get. If the Bucks finish with the top seed in the East, it’ll be hard to overlook Antetokounmpo’s season-long brilliance in this award race.

