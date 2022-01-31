Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2022 NASCAR schedule will officially begin on Sunday with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum taking place at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. This preseason race will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the first time the exhibition has taken place outside of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL.

Opening odds were released by DraftKings Sportsbook and both Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin enter the week as odds-on favorites to win at +600. Both are looking to establish some momentum heading into the season after respective Top 3 finishes in last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Rounding out that favorites is the 2021 Clash winner Kyle Busch (+750), followed by Joey Logano (+750), and reigning Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson (+800).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

2022 Busch Light Clash, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Martin Truex Jr. +600 +145 -165 Denny Hamlin +600 +145 -165 Chase Elliott +650 +150 -145 Kyle Busch +750 +165 -130 Joey Logano +750 +170 -125 Kyle Larson +800 +190 -110 Ryan Blaney +1200 +300 +130 William Byron +1400 +340 +150 Brad Keselowski +1800 +425 +195 Kevin Harvick +1800 +425 +180 Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +225 Christopher Bell +2000 +475 +215 Kurt Busch +3000 +650 +330 Austin Cindric +4000 +850 +450 Aric Almirola +4500 +1700 +800 Tyler Reddick +5000 +1000 +500 Ross Chastain +7000 +1400 +650 AJ Allmendinger +8000 +1500 +700 Austin Dillon +8000 +1500 +700 Cole Custer +10000 +1800 +800 Corey Lajoie +10000 +1700 +800 Erik Jones +10000 +1700 +850 Harrison Burton +10000 +1700 +800 Ryan Preece +10000 +1700 +800 Justin Haley +10000 +1700 +800 Bubba Wallace +10000 +1700 +800 Daniel Suarez +10000 +1700 +800 Chase Briscoe +15000 +2200 +1100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 +2800 +1300 Chris Buescher +20000 +2800 +1300 Ty Dillon +20000 +3500 +1800 Michael McDowell +30000 +3500 +1800 Todd Gilliland +50000 +5000 +2500 Cody Ware +50000 +5000 +2200 Landon Cassill +50000 +5000 +2500 B.J. McLeod +50000 +4500 +2200

