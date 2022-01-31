Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2022 NASCAR schedule will officially begin on Sunday with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum taking place at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. This preseason race will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the first time the exhibition has taken place outside of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL.
Opening odds were released by DraftKings Sportsbook and both Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin enter the week as odds-on favorites to win at +600. Both are looking to establish some momentum heading into the season after respective Top 3 finishes in last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
Rounding out that favorites is the 2021 Clash winner Kyle Busch (+750), followed by Joey Logano (+750), and reigning Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson (+800).
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
2022 Busch Light Clash, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+600
|+145
|-165
|Denny Hamlin
|+600
|+145
|-165
|Chase Elliott
|+650
|+150
|-145
|Kyle Busch
|+750
|+165
|-130
|Joey Logano
|+750
|+170
|-125
|Kyle Larson
|+800
|+190
|-110
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+300
|+130
|William Byron
|+1400
|+340
|+150
|Brad Keselowski
|+1800
|+425
|+195
|Kevin Harvick
|+1800
|+425
|+180
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|+475
|+215
|Kurt Busch
|+3000
|+650
|+330
|Austin Cindric
|+4000
|+850
|+450
|Aric Almirola
|+4500
|+1700
|+800
|Tyler Reddick
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Ross Chastain
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|AJ Allmendinger
|+8000
|+1500
|+700
|Austin Dillon
|+8000
|+1500
|+700
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Corey Lajoie
|+10000
|+1700
|+800
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|+1700
|+850
|Harrison Burton
|+10000
|+1700
|+800
|Ryan Preece
|+10000
|+1700
|+800
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|+1700
|+800
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|+1700
|+800
|Daniel Suarez
|+10000
|+1700
|+800
|Chase Briscoe
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+20000
|+2800
|+1300
|Chris Buescher
|+20000
|+2800
|+1300
|Ty Dillon
|+20000
|+3500
|+1800
|Michael McDowell
|+30000
|+3500
|+1800
|Todd Gilliland
|+50000
|+5000
|+2500
|Cody Ware
|+50000
|+5000
|+2200
|Landon Cassill
|+50000
|+5000
|+2500
|B.J. McLeod
|+50000
|+4500
|+2200
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.