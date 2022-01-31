 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum to open

By Nick Simon
Aerial view of the Los Angeles Coliseum under construction for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR schedule will officially begin on Sunday with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum taking place at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. This preseason race will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the first time the exhibition has taken place outside of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL.

Opening odds were released by DraftKings Sportsbook and both Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin enter the week as odds-on favorites to win at +600. Both are looking to establish some momentum heading into the season after respective Top 3 finishes in last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Rounding out that favorites is the 2021 Clash winner Kyle Busch (+750), followed by Joey Logano (+750), and reigning Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson (+800).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the 2022 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

2022 Busch Light Clash, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Martin Truex Jr. +600 +145 -165
Denny Hamlin +600 +145 -165
Chase Elliott +650 +150 -145
Kyle Busch +750 +165 -130
Joey Logano +750 +170 -125
Kyle Larson +800 +190 -110
Ryan Blaney +1200 +300 +130
William Byron +1400 +340 +150
Brad Keselowski +1800 +425 +195
Kevin Harvick +1800 +425 +180
Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +225
Christopher Bell +2000 +475 +215
Kurt Busch +3000 +650 +330
Austin Cindric +4000 +850 +450
Aric Almirola +4500 +1700 +800
Tyler Reddick +5000 +1000 +500
Ross Chastain +7000 +1400 +650
AJ Allmendinger +8000 +1500 +700
Austin Dillon +8000 +1500 +700
Cole Custer +10000 +1800 +800
Corey Lajoie +10000 +1700 +800
Erik Jones +10000 +1700 +850
Harrison Burton +10000 +1700 +800
Ryan Preece +10000 +1700 +800
Justin Haley +10000 +1700 +800
Bubba Wallace +10000 +1700 +800
Daniel Suarez +10000 +1700 +800
Chase Briscoe +15000 +2200 +1100
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 +2800 +1300
Chris Buescher +20000 +2800 +1300
Ty Dillon +20000 +3500 +1800
Michael McDowell +30000 +3500 +1800
Todd Gilliland +50000 +5000 +2500
Cody Ware +50000 +5000 +2200
Landon Cassill +50000 +5000 +2500
B.J. McLeod +50000 +4500 +2200

